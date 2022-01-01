Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Triterras has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Triterras by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Triterras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

