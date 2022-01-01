Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $18.53 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

