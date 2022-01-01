TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,157 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.