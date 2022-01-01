TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

