TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,053 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IXG opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

