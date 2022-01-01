Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPB stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

