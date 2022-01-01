TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 66,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,717,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

