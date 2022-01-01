Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 164.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 99.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

TWST opened at $77.39 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,145 shares of company stock valued at $17,577,415 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.