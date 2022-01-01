U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 86,655 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

