U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 113.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

