Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

