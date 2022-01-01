Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Holdings Increased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $306.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.11 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

