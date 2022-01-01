Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Cut by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.24 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.