Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $416.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.51), with a volume of 16562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.34).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 43.23.

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.