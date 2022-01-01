uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $958.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,160. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.