UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.94 and its 200-day moving average is $430.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

