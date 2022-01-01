Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $280.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.45 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

UNIT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.