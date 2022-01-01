Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of UPWK opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

