Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

