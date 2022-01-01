Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE VLO opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

