Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $845.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $810.23 and its 200-day moving average is $815.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

