Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after buying an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

