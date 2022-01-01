Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.35 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $544.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.11 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $680.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

