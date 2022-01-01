Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.52 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,758,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

