Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,077 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

