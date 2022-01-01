Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $260.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

