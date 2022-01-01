Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.