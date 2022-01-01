Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

VGK opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

