Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

