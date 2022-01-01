Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.