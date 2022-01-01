Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 936,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,923 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82.

