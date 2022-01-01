Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.