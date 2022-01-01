Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.32

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

