Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. Ventas posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $271,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ventas by 82.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,254,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ventas by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 65,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

