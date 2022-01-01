Verso (VSO) Price Reaches $0.0810 on Top Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $121,296.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

