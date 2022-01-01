Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,117 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

