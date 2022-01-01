Versor Investments LP Has $302,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.