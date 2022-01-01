Versor Investments LP Invests $365,000 in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

