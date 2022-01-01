Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

