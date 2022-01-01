Versor Investments LP Purchases 381 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

