Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

