Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

