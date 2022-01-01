VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $7.53 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. VIBE has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $13,799.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005253 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

