Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 219,011 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWE opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.40. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

