Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 73,630 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 58.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

