Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Banc of California stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

