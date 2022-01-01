Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHU. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 32.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.