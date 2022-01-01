Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,505 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $595.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $372.45 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.62 and its 200-day moving average is $558.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

