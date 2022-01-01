Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH opened at $127.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.