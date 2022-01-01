View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.38. View shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 20,845 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

